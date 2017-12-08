EU's Juncker says Brexit talks to move to second phase

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union chief executive Jean-Claude Juncker said on Friday that Brexit talks would move on to the second phase to talk about trade after he judged that “sufficient progress” had been made on the divorce deal.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May is welcomed by European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker at the EC headquarters in Brussels, Belgium December 8, 2017. REUTERS/Yves Herman

“The Commission has just formally decided to recommend to the European Council that sufficient progress has now been made on the strict terms of the divorce,” he told an early morning press conference with British Prime Minister Theresa May. Juncker said a lot of work still remained to be done.