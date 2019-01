FILE PHOTO: British Prime Minister Theresa May and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker take part in a European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium December 13, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May spoke to European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker on Tuesday before calling on parliament to send a direct message to the European Union over the need for changes to the Brexit deal.

The call was confirmed by her spokesman, who did not discuss what was said.