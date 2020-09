FILE PHOTO: Government lawyer Richard Keen leaves the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom hearing on Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision to prorogue parliament, in London, Britain September 18, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON (Reuters) - Scotland’s top law adviser to the British government, Richard Keen, resigned on Wednesday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s office said in a statement.

“Lord Keen has resigned as Advocate General for Scotland. The Prime Minister thanks him for his service,” the spokesman said.