Austria's Kurz ready to consider Brexit delay

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May greets Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz in Downing Street in London, Britain, November 22, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

ZURICH (Reuters) - Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz told German newspaper Welt Am Sonntag he is open for a delay in Britain’s exit from the European Union.

“If London presents a proper strategy and a plan, then postponing the withdrawal date by a couple of months could be conceivable,” Kurz said in an interview to be published on Sunday. Britain is scheduled to leave the European Union on March 29.

“A hard, disorderly Brexit would harm us all,” Kurz said. “But we are prepared for that too.”