Labour to decide in next few days whether government willing to move on Brexit

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s opposition Labour Party will look to nail down in the next few days whether and how far the government is willing to move in talks over a way forward on Brexit, a Labour Party spokesman said on Wednesday.

Talks between Labour and the government are due to continue at around 1700 GMT on Wednesday but Labour say that, despite weeks of talks, they are yet to see the substantive movement from the government they believe is needed to reach an agreement.