Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn speaks to the media outside New Zealand House, following Christchurch mosque attack in New Zealand, in London, Britain March 15, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - British Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said on Wednesday he would travel to Brussels to meet EU leaders and officials on Thursday, the day when Prime Minister Theresa May is seeking approval for her request for a delay to Brexit.