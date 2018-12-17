Labour calls May no confidence vote over Brexit vote timing

FILE PHOTO: British opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn speaks during the Party of European Socialists annual meeting in Lisbon, Portugal, December 7, 2018. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

LONDON (Reuters) - The leader of Britain’s main opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn, said he was calling for a no confidence vote in Prime Minister Theresa May — a largely symbolic gesture — for not putting her Brexit plan to a vote by lawmakers immediately.

“This is unacceptable in any way whatsoever,” Corbyn said in the House of Commons.

“So, Mr Speaker, as the only way I can think of ensuring a vote takes place this week, I am about to table a motion which says the following: that this house has no confidence in the prime minister, due to her failure to allow the House of Commons to have a meaningful vote straight away on the withdrawal agreement... that will be tabled immediately.”

Earlier on Monday, May said she intended to hold the vote on her Brexit plan in the week starting on Jan. 14.

Labour had threatened to call a non-binding vote of confidence in her if she failed to name a date for the vote in parliament.

Last week, May postponed the vote in the face of deep opposition within her own Conservative Party.