Labour will put forward no confidence motion in government when it thinks it can win one

Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of the Labour Party, speaks at Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, London, Britain, December 12, 2018. Parliament TV handout via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - The Labour Party will put forward a motion of no confidence in Prime Minister Theresa May’s government when it looks likely to succeed, a spokesman said on Wednesday after her own lawmakers triggered a challenge to her leadership.

The spokesman also told reporters that it was clear May would not be able to achieve any substantial change to the divorce deal she has agreed with the European Union and he was confident it would fail to win the support of parliament.