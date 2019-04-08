UK government hopeful for further Brexit talks with Labour on Monday - PM's spokeswoman

Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn leaves his home, as Brexit uncertainty continues, in London, Britain April 8, 2019. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s government has been in contact with the Labour Party and hopes there will be more talks with the opposition party later on Monday to find a compromise over a Brexit deal, a spokeswoman for Prime Minister Theresa May said.

The spokeswoman offered few details of what communication the government had made with Labour, but said ministers were hoping to secure an agreement with the party on Brexit as soon as possible.