Labour leader slams May for pushing Brexit vote into January

FILE PHOTO - British opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn speaks during the Party of European Socialists annual meeting in Lisbon, Portugal, December 7, 2018. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

LONDON (Reuters) - The leader of the Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn, criticised Prime Minister Theresa May on Monday for rescheduling a delayed vote in parliament on her Brexit deal until mid-January.

“The House (of Commons) must get on with the vote and move on to consider the realistic alternatives,” Corbyn said in parliament. “There can be no logical reason for this delay, except that, in taking shambolic government to a new level, the prime minister no longer has the backing of her cabinet.”

Earlier, May said she intended to hold the vote in the week starting on Jan. 14. Last week she postponed the vote in the face of deep opposition within her own Conservative Party.