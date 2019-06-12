Labour vows to fight on against a no deal Brexit

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Labour Party's Shadow Secretary of State for Departing the European Union Keir Starmer speaks at the the British Chamber of Commerce annual conference in London, Britain, March 28, 2019. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s opposition Labour Party will do all it can to fight against the country leaving the European Union without a deal, its Brexit policy chief, Keir Starmer, said on Wednesday after parliament rejected its move to try to prevent a no deal.

“This is just the start, not the end of our efforts to block no deal. Labour stands ready to use whatever mechanism it can to protect jobs, the economy and communities from the disastrous consequences of a no deal Brexit,” Starmer said in a statement.

“Any Tory (Conservative) leadership candidate should know that parliament will continue to fight against no deal.”