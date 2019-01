FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May is seen outside Downing Street in London, Britain January 30, 2019. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

(Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May is preparing to entice Labour MPs to support her Brexit deal with a cash injection into deprived areas that supported Leave, The Times on Thursday.

Labour MPs who could potentially back her Brexit deal are being wooed with the promise of local investment, including spending on former mining communities, The Times reported.