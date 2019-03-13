Give us Brexit options or parliament will take over Brexit - Labour MP

FILE PHOTO: British Labour Party politician Yvette Cooper walks along Whitehall into the Cabinet office, in London, Britain, January 17, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - The government must come up with plans to allow parliament to vote on a series of options to break the impasse over Brexit or lawmakers will take over Britain’s departure from the European Union, a Labour MP said on Wednesday.

“The government should come forward with plans to hold indicative votes on different options, including a customs union, so we can get on with this,” said Yvette Cooper, a lawmaker who has led efforts to wrest control of Brexit from the government.

“If the prime minister won’t sort this out and build some consensus on the way forward then Parliament will need to instead,” she said in a statement.