May and Corbyn had useful Brexit meeting - Labour spokesperson

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaks during PMQ session in Parliament, in London, Britain, January 30, 2019. UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/Handout via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May and opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn had a “useful exchange of views” at a meeting on how the country should proceed with leaving the European Union, a Labour spokesperson said on Wednesday.

“Jeremy made the case for our alternative plan,” the spokesperson said, adding that the tone of the meeting had been “serious and engaged” and that the two had agreed to meet again.