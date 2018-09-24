Labour's finance spokesman sees parliament rejecting any May Brexit deal

LIVERPOOL, England (Reuters) - John McDonnell, finance spokesman for Britain’s opposition Labour Party, said on Monday he could not see Prime Minister Theresa May bringing back a Brexit deal from Brussels that parliament could pass.

The Labour Party's shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer John McDonnell waves after speaking at the party's conference in Liverpool, Britain, September 24, 2018. REUTERS/Phil Noble

At his party’s annual conference in the northern city of Liverpool, McDonnell also said a Labour government would change the atmosphere of the Brexit negotiations, after the mood soured towards May’s plans at an EU summit last week.