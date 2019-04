Britain's Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer John McDonnell of Labour Party is seen outside the Cabinet Office, as uncertainty over Brexit continues, in London, Britain, April 9, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON (Reuters) - Talks between British Prime Minister Theresa May’s government and the opposition Labour Party are not close to breaking the Brexit deadlock, Labour’s finance spokesman John McDonnell said on Wednesday.

“There is the potential of a deal, but so far, we’ve still got some fundamental disagreements about the nature of our future relationship with Europe,” he told ITV’s Peston television programme.