Labour Party will bring no confidence motion when likely to be successful

FILE PHOTO: British opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn speaks during the Party of European Socialists annual meeting in Lisbon, Portugal, December 7, 2018. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s opposition Labour Party said on Monday it would only launch a motion of no confidence in Prime Minister Theresa May’s government when it felt it would most likely be successful.

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn has come under pressure from some of his own lawmakers to press for a vote of no confidence this week after May delayed a vote on her Brexit agreement with the European Union.

“We will put down a motion of no confidence when we judge it most likely to be successful,” a Labour spokesperson said in a statement.

The statement said if May returned from Brussels with the same deal “she will have decisively and unquestionably lost the confidence of parliament on the most important issue facing the country, and Parliament will be more likely to bring about the general election our country needs to end this damaging deadlock.”