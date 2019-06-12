Government will oppose Labour bid to seize parliamentary time - PM May's spokesman

LONDON (Reuters) - The British government will instruct its lawmakers to vote against an attempt on Wednesday by the opposition Labour Party to seize control of parliamentary time to try and stop a no-deal Brexit, Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokesman said.

Labour is to force a vote on whether to take control of the agenda on June 25 to give lawmakers the chance to introduce legislation aimed at preventing May’s successor suspending parliament to pursue no-deal.

“What we are talking about today is an attempt by principally Labour and the SNP (Scottish National Party) to remove control of the order paper from the government and to write themselves a blank cheque for a specified day in the future,” May’s spokesman said. “That is not something we agree with constitutionally.”