Labour will press its Brexit plan, open to compromise - spokesman

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s opposition Labour Party will continue seeking talks on its alternative Brexit plan and believes a proposed three-month delay to the country’s EU exit would be long enough to agree a new deal, a party spokesman said on Wednesday.

Labour said its alternative plan could be achieved through changes to the political declaration on Britain’s future relationship with the European Union, rather than reopening the Withdrawal Agreement, which the EU has ruled out doing.

The spokesman also said Labour was pressing on with attempts to find a compromise to get a deal through parliament.