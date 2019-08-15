Some Conservative lawmakers open to Corbyn Brexit talks - Sky

LONDON (Reuters) - Four senior lawmakers who are opposed to a no-deal Brexit are open to discussing the leader of the opposition’s plan to try to bring down Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Sky News reported on Thursday.

Labour’s Jeremy Corbyn wrote to leaders of opposition parties and to the three Conservative lawmakers and one independent to ask them to back his plan to form a caretaker government, delay Brexit and call a parliamentary election to resolve the issue.

Sky said the four lawmakers had told Corbyn they were open to discussing options, although one - Caroline Spelman - later told the broadcaster she could not back a Corbyn government in any circumstances.