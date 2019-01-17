Labour could back second Brexit referendum, Corbyn hints

Jeremy Corbyn, Leader of the Labour Party, listens during a confidence vote debate after Parliament rejected Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal, in London, Britain, January 16, 2019, in this screen grab taken from video. Reuters TV via REUTERS

HASTINGS, England (Reuters) - Britain’s main opposition Labour party could back a second Brexit referendum if its proposals for leaving the EU are shunned by the government and a no-deal scenario looks likely, leader Jeremy Corbyn said on Thursday.

“If the government remains intransigent, if support for Labour’s alternative is blocked for party advantage and the country is facing the potential disaster of no deal, our duty will then be to look at other options ... including that of a public vote,” Corbyn said in a speech in the southern English coastal town of Hastings.