Labour will back public Brexit vote if parliament rejects its exit plan - Brexit spokesman

LONDON (Reuters) - Labour will support a second referendum on Brexit if parliament rejects the party’s alternative plan for leaving the bloc, its Brexit spokesman Keir Starmer said on Monday.

Parliament is due to debate and vote on Wednesday on the next steps in Brexit and Labour has said it put forward an amendment calling on the government to adopt its Brexit proposals, which include a permanent customs union. [nL5N20K5VI]

“This week Labour will put its alternative plan for a vote in the House of Commons,” Starmer said on Twitter.

“If Parliament rejects our plan, then Labour will deliver on the promise we made at our annual conference and support a public vote.”