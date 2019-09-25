September 25, 2019 / 7:33 PM / Updated 3 hours ago
Corbyn won't propose a vote of no confidence yet - source
Britain's Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn speaks at the parliament, which reconvenes after the UK Supreme Court ruled that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's suspension of the parliament was unlawful, in London, Britain, September 25, 2019, in this screen grab taken from video. Parliament TV via REUTERS
LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s opposition Labour Party will not propose a vote of no confidence in Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government while they think Johnson could use it to execute a no-deal Brexit, a Labour source said.
