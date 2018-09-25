FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 25, 2018 / 6:39 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Labour open to second EU vote with option of remaining - Starmer

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s opposition Labour Party will keep open the option of a second Brexit referendum with a question wide enough to include the option of remaining in the European Union, the party’s Brexit spokesman Keir Starmer said on Tuesday.

Britain's shadow Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union Keir Starmer talks to the media at the annual Labour Party Conference in Liverpool, Britain, September 24, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

When asked about the idea of a possible rerun of the 2016 EU referendum, Starmer said the exact question could not been decided until the outcome of Brexit talks was known, but that it would be wide enough to include the option of remaining in the bloc.

“The question that would be asked was left open because we don’t yet know the circumstance we’re going to find ourselves in,” Starmer told BBC television. “There was no intention, nor did the motion rule out the option of remain.”

“The meeting on Sunday was very clear that the question would be wide enough to encompass the option of remain,” Starmer said, referring to a meeting of members to consider party policy.

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Michael Holden

