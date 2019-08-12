Brexit
August 12, 2019 / 6:36 AM / Updated 15 minutes ago

A vote of no confidence in PM Johnson? Labour says: it's an option

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives to welcome King Abdullah II of Jordan outside 10 Downing Street in London, Britain August 7, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s opposition Labour Party said on Monday that a vote of no confidence in the government of Prime Minister Boris Johnson was a possibility and that it was talking to other parties in parliament on options.

When asked by the BBC if there would be a vote of no confidence, Labour’s Diane Abbott replied: “Who has confidence in Boris Johnson apart from the people around him?”

Abbott, the Labour Party’s interior minister-in-waiting, said it was above her pay grade to say if there would be such a vote but that “it had to be an option.”

“We are talking to all of the other parties in parliament and if we move for a vote of no confidence we want to do it with confidence that we can win it,” Abbott said.

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Michael Holden

