Labour deputy leader survives bid to oust him over Brexit stance

LONDON/ BRIGHTON, England (Reuters) - An attempt to oust the deputy leader of Britain’s main opposition Labour Party over his stance on Brexit, where he backs a second referendum before a parliamentary election, unlike leader Jeremy Corbyn, was dropped on Saturday.

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Deputy Leader of the Labour Party Tom Watson speaks on Brexit at an event in London, Britain September 11, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

Just over a month before Britain is due to leave the European Union, it still remains unclear when, how or whether Brexit will take place on Oct. 31, amid deep divisions within both the ruling Conservatives and the Labour Party.

Citing disloyalty over Brexit at a meeting of Labour’s National Executive Committee on Friday, Jon Lansman, the founder of the left-wing grassroots movement Momentum, proposed a motion to abolish the deputy’s post, according to two party officials.

But a Labour source said on Saturday that Corbyn had intervened just as the party gathers for its annual conference in Brighton:

“Jeremy Corbyn proposed that the motion not go to a vote and instead that there be a review of the position of deputy leader and other positions in support of the leader.”

The motion had provoked criticism from Labour figures, including London Mayor Sadiq Khan, as Britain heads towards a possible parliamentary election to unlock the Brexit impasse.

“We must focus on fighting against (Prime Minister) Boris Johnson & his catastrophic no-deal Brexit, not each other,” Khan tweeted.

Brexit continues to divide opinion within and between political parties.

The ruling Conservatives have been at odds over Europe for decades and have expelled lawmakers opposed to an abrupt ‘no-deal’ departure from the European Union.

In the Labour Party, Corbyn backs a second referendum only after an election, which could come as soon as this year, while Watson wants a new public vote to settle the matter before a new government is chosen.

Watson has been accused by some of Corbyn’s supporters of being disloyal or even trying to undermine the Labour leader on a range of issues including allegations of anti-Semitism in the party.

Dawn Butler, the party’s spokeswoman for women and equalities, failed to fully back Watson on Saturday.

“I have my frustrations with Tom too,” she told BBC radio.

“I haven’t seen him at a shadow cabinet meeting for a while and so I can understand people’s frustration - but we are a broad church.”