Labour leader Corbyn - second Brexit referendum is for future, not today

FILE PHOTO: The leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn, walks to St Margaret's Church for an Armistice service, in London, Britain November 6, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said on Sunday that a second Brexit referendum was an option for the future rather than today.

Labour has said it will not support Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit agreement in an upcoming vote in parliament, and some in the party have backed calls for a referendum on the deal.

“It’s an option for the future, but it’s not an option for today, because if we had a referendum tomorrow, what’s it going to be on? What’s the question going to be?” Corbyn told Sky News.