Brexit
April 1, 2019 / 6:35 PM / in 2 hours

Labour says it will back three alternative Brexit options on Monday

1 Min Read

Britain's Labour Party's Shadow Secretary of State for Departing the European Union Keir Starmer speaks at the the British Chamber of Commerce annual conference in London, Britain, March 28, 2019. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s opposition Labour Party will vote in favour of three alternative Brexit options in parliament on Monday, including a proposal for a customs union and one for a confirmatory referendum on any deal, its Brexit spokesman Keir Starmer said.

The third option it will back, when lawmakers vote to try to find a majority for an alternative way forward, calls for an enhanced Norway-style deal which would include membership of the EU’s single market as well as a customs arrangement with the EU.

Reporting by William James, writing by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Kate Holton

