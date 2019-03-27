Brexit
March 27, 2019 / 12:43 PM / in an hour

Labour will back Brexit options which prevent bad deal and 'no deal' - spokesman

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s opposition Labour Party will support Brexit proposals which keep options on the table to prevent a bad Conservative exit deal or a ‘no deal’, the party’s spokesman said on Wednesday.

Lawmakers will vote later on Wednesday on a range of alternative Brexit options in a bid to find a way forward which could break the deadlock in parliament.

“In line with our policy, we’re supporting motions to keep options on the table to prevent a bad Tory (Conservative) deal or no deal,” the spokesman said.

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, Writing by Kylie MacLellan, Editing by Paul Sandle

