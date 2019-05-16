Labour will not abstain in Brexit vote - senior lawmaker

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s opposition Labour Party will vote against Prime Minister Theresa May’s European Union withdrawal bill next month, and will not abstain, if the deal does not meet Labour’s conditions, a senior lawmaker said on Wednesday.

“We are not going to vote for the withdrawal bill if we don’t agree it, which we don’t,” Labour’s foreign affairs spokeswoman Emily Thornberry told broadcaster ITV, adding that she also ruled out Labour abstaining on the vote.

British media had speculated that Labour could abstain on the bill, which May plans to put before parliament in the week starting June 3, and seek to make amendments to later Brexit legislation.