FILE PHOTO - Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of the Labour Party, speaks at Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, London, Britain, December 12, 2018. Parliament TV handout via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - The leader of Britain’s main opposition Labour Party will on Monday call for a no confidence vote in Theresa May if the prime minister fails to name a date for a vote in parliament on her Brexit deal, a Labour source said.

The source made clear of the vote no confidence would be in the prime minister rather than her government. That means it would not be binding.