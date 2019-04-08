No Brexit breakthrough with May's government, Britain's Labour says

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Labour Party's Shadow Secretary of State for Departing the European Union Keir Starmer is seen outside the Cabinet Office in London, Britain, April 4, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s opposition Labour Party and Prime Minister Theresa May’s government have not yet found a way forward on reaching an agreement on a Brexit divorce deal, Labour’s Brexit point man Keir Starmer said on Monday.

“We haven’t found that yet,” Starmer said of finding a way forward.

“There aren’t any scheduled talks yet but I have no doubt things will develop today,” he said.

Starmer said the ball was in the government’s court.