Second Brexit referendum important safety net to prevent 'no deal' - Labour's trade spokesman

Britain's Shadow Secretary of State for International Trade Barry Gardiner appears on BBC TV's The Andrew Marr Show in London, Britain February 3, 2019. Jeff Overs/BBC/Handout via REUTERS. THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. NOT FOR USE MORE THAN 21 DAYS AFTER ISSUE.

LONDON (Reuters) - The idea of a second Brexit referendum will become more important as the possibility of Britain leaving the European Union without a deal draws closer, the opposition Labour Party’s trade spokesman Barry Gardiner told Sky News on Sunday.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn is under pressure from many of his lawmakers to support a second referendum. So far the party has only said that all options, including another public vote, should remain on the table.

“We cannot risk no deal. The closer we get to no deal, the more important that safety net of a second referendum becomes. What I think we are seeing in this coming week is the movement towards that as that safety net against no deal,” Gardiner said.

Any public vote could not include May’s deal as one of the options as it was “not credible”, he said.