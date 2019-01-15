Stand aside and make way for our deal, Britain's Labour tells May

British Prime Minister Theresa May addresses Parliament ahead of the vote on May's Brexit deal, in London, Britain, January 15, 2019 in this screengrab taken from video. Reuters TV via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s main opposition Labour Party said on Tuesday it was pressing for a new national election because its alternative plan for leaving the European Union was the only one that could pass through parliament and unite the country.

A Labour spokesman also said the party believed that a no confidence motion, which it launched on Tuesday, could happen “more than once”, suggesting that if it lost the vote against the government on Wednesday, it could try again.

“The government needs to stand aside,” the spokesman told reporters. “There needs to be a general election which is the only way we can have a new team that has the confidence of the country and parliament to negotiate a different deal, a deal that works for the whole country, that meets the needs of people who voted leave and remain.”