UK Labour Party says hopes for Brexit deal which protects economy

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer John McDonnell speaks to the media, after the British parliament rejected Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal, in London, Britain, January 16, 2019. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s opposition Labour Party hopes talks with the government will lead to a Brexit deal which protects jobs and the economy, its finance spokesman John McDonnell said on Tuesday.

“What we’re trying to do is make sure we arrive at a deal which first of all protects jobs and the economy, we don’t think Theresa May’s deal does that, and we’re also discussing the issue it seems apparently she’s raised in cabinet as well, about the issue about going back to the people.”