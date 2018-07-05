FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 5, 2018 / 12:03 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

May takes views of business seriously after carmaker Jaguar warning - spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May takes the views of business seriously and looks forward to providing more detail on the future relationship with the European Union in a so-called white paper policy document, her spokesman said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, July 4, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

This comes after Britain’s biggest carmaker Jaguar Land Rover warned a so-called “hard Brexit” would cost it 1.2 billion pounds ($1.59 billion) a year, curtailing its future operations in the United Kingdom.

“The PM has been very clear that we take the views of business seriously and we also know the importance of providing certainty as we leave the EU,” the spokesman told reporters. “We are looking forward to providing further details in the white paper.”

Reporting By Elizabeth Piper. Editing by Andrew MacAskill

