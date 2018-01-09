FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 9, 2018 / 5:33 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

UK plans three-month window after Brexit to start court cases under EU law

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain said on Tuesday it wanted to give businesses and citizens a three-month window after leaving the European Union, during which they can start court cases relating to a breach of EU legal principles.

“Citizens and businesses would have an additional three months after exit day to start court cases where they believe the general principles of EU law have not been followed prior to exit day,” a statement from the Brexit department said.

It said the changes, which if approved by lawmakers would be added to Brexit legislation currently passing through parliament, would boost legal certainty.

Reporting by William James. Editing by Andrew MacAskill

