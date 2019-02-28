British MP: We want binding treaty change to pass May's Brexit deal

Britain's Northern Ireland Secretary, Theresa Villiers, arrives to attend a cabinet meeting at Number 10 Downing Street in London, Britain July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - Brexit-supporting British members of parliament will look at the deal that Prime Minister Theresa May brings back from Brussels but to pass it she must have achieved legally binding treaty change, former minister Theresa Villiers said on Thursday.

“If the prime minister brings back something different then of course we will look at that very seriously,” Villiers, a Brexit-supporting lawmaker in May’s party, told the BBC. “But it would have to be legally binding, treaty change.”

“If I think it delivers enough change to allay my concerns about our being locked permanently into an arrangement which has us obeying EU rules without us having a say over them, then that is something I possibly could support,” she said.