Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May walks out of 10 Downing Street to address the media after it was announced that the Conservative Party will hold a vote of no confidence in her leadership, in London, Britain, December 12, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - At least 75 Conservative Party lawmakers have expressed support for Prime Minister Theresa May ahead of a confidence vote in her leadership on Wednesday, based on public statements in the media and social media.

May needs to secure a simple majority — 158 of 315 lawmakers — to stay in office. A secret ballot will be held between 1800 and 2000 GMT.