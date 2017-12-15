FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 15, 2017 / 11:23 AM / Updated an hour ago

UK government has no plans to remove exit date in Brexit law to avoid rebellion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s government has no plans to withdraw its amendment to insert an exit date into Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit blueprint, a spokesman for the leader said on Friday, after losing a vote in parliament earlier this week.

Local media have reported that May’s government wants to avoid another showdown in parliament over the EU withdrawal bill to sever ties with the European Union and may back down on a move to insert a fixed time for Brexit, which some lawmakers fear could tie Britain’s hands in negotiations.

“We’ve got no plans to withdraw the amendment,” the spokesman told reporters. “We are confident the bill is essential. We recognise the role of parliament in scrutinising the bill and we’ll take a pragmatic approach.”

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper. Editing by Andrew MacAskill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
