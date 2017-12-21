UK's Brexit legislation to return to parliament on Jan. 16 - government

LONDON (Reuters) - The legislation underpinning Britain’s exit from the European Union will return to parliament for more debate on Jan. 16 and 17, the leader of the House of Commons said on Thursday.

The European Union (Withdrawal) Bill has so far tested Prime Minister Theresa May’s ability to deliver Brexit with a minority government. Last week she suffered an embarrassing defeat on the legislation and her ministers have been forced to make several concession to ease its passage through parliament.

