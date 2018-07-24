FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 24, 2018 / 12:52 PM / Updated 30 minutes ago

Britain will keep EU laws during Brexit transition - document

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain set out on Tuesday how it plans to keep European Union laws during its transition out of the bloc from March next year, saying elements of the 1972 laws which make Britain a member of the bloc would need to be saved.

FILE PHOTO: Anti-Brexit demonstrators wave EU and Union flags opposite the Houses of Parliament, in London, Britain, June 19, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

“Our view is that repealing and saving the effect of the ECA (European Communities Act), for the time limited duration of the implementation period, is the most effective way to provide continuity and certainty to businesses and individuals,” a Brexit department policy document said.

Reporting by Andrew MacAskill, writing by William James, Editing by Elizabeth Piper

