Hunt says he would want Johnson in his government

FILE PHOTO: Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt appear on BBC TV's debate with candidates vying to replace British PM Theresa May, in London, Britain June 18, 2019. Jeff Overs/BBC/Handout via REUTERS

EXETER, England (Reuters) - British prime ministerial candidate Jeremy Hunt said on Friday he would offer a cabinet job in any future government he might lead to his rival for the top job, Boris Johnson.

Former foreign minister Johnson is front-runner in the

competition with Hunt, the current foreign minister, to be

next leader of the Conservative Party and prime minister.

“Of course I would love to have Boris in my cabinet,” Hunt told an audience of Conservative Party members at a hustings event in Exeter, southwest England.

“Boris is someone of enormous talent ... he should always have a very big role in taking things forward.”

Hunt also said he would serve Johnson if Johnson won the contest, adding: “I love my current job.”