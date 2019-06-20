Factbox - Results of fourth round of voting in UK Conservative leadership contest

LONDON (Reuters) - British Conservative lawmakers voted on Thursday in the fourth round of the contest to replace Prime Minister Theresa May.
Following are the results:
- Boris Johnson won the most votes
- Sajid Javid was eliminated from the contest
- A fifth round of voting take place later on Thursday. Results expected at 1700 GMT.
Fourth round of voting
Candidate Votes
Michael Gove 61
Jeremy Hunt 59
Sajid Javid 34 ELIMINATED
Boris Johnson 157
Third round of voting on June 19
Candidate Votes
Michael Gove 51
Jeremy Hunt 54
Sajid Javid 38
Boris Johnson 143
Rory Stewart 27 ELIMINATED
Second round of voting on June 18
Candidate Votes
Michael Gove 41
Jeremy Hunt 46
Sajid Javid 33
Boris Johnson 126
Dominic Raab 30 ELIMINATED
Rory Stewart 37
First round of voting on June 13
Candidate Votes
Michael Gove 37
Matt Hancock 20
Mark Harper 10 Eliminated
Jeremy Hunt 43
Sajid Javid 23
Boris Johnson 114
Andrea Leadsom 11 Eliminated
Esther McVey 9 Eliminated
Dominic Raab 27
Rory Stewart 19
Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge and David Milliken