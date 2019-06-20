UK Conservative leadership contest - Johnson battles Hunt for PM's job

LONDON (Reuters) - British Conservative lawmakers voted on Thursday in the fifth round of the contest to replace Prime Minister Theresa May.

Conservative Party leadership candidate Boris Johnson leaves his home in London, Britain June 20, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Around 160,000 Conservative Party grassroots members will now vote on who will be their leader by the end of July.

Following are the results:

- Boris Johnson won the most votes

- Jeremy Hunt came second

- Michael Gove was eliminated from the contest

Fifth round of voting

Candidate Votes

Michael Gove 75 ELIMINATED

Jeremy Hunt 77

Boris Johnson 160

Fourth round of voting

Candidate Votes

Michael Gove 61

Jeremy Hunt 59

Sajid Javid 34 ELIMINATED

Boris Johnson 157

Third round of voting on June 19

Candidate Votes

Michael Gove 51

Jeremy Hunt 54

Sajid Javid 38

Boris Johnson 143

Rory Stewart 27 ELIMINATED

Second round of voting on June 18

Candidate Votes

Michael Gove 41

Jeremy Hunt 46

Sajid Javid 33

Boris Johnson 126

Dominic Raab 30 ELIMINATED

Rory Stewart 37

First round of voting on June 13

Candidate Votes

Michael Gove 37

Matt Hancock 20

Mark Harper 10 Eliminated

Jeremy Hunt 43

Sajid Javid 23

Boris Johnson 114

Andrea Leadsom 11 Eliminated

Esther McVey 9 Eliminated

Dominic Raab 27

Rory Stewart 19