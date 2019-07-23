French President Macron to speak to Boris Johnson in the coming days

FILE PHOTO: French President Emmanuel Macron looks on during a joint statement with French Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, International Organization for Migration Director-General Antonio Vitorino, French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner, European Commissioner for Migration and Home Affairs Dimitris Avramopoulos and UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France July 22, 2019. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron will speak to Britain’s incoming Prime Minister Boris Johnson in the coming days, said an official from Macron’s Elysee presidential office, who declined to provide further details.

Boris Johnson was elected leader of the governing Conservative Party and Britain’s next prime minister on Tuesday, tasked with following through on his “do or die” pledge to deliver Brexit in just over three months’ time.

Nevertheless, French politician Nathalie Loiseau - who is a member of the European Parliament - warned Johnson that the EU would not be changing its position over Brexit.

“As much as we all want the relations between the UK and the EU to be as close and constructive as possible, @BorisJohnson’s election doesn’t change a simple fact : we have a good deal and the EU will stand by it,” wrote Loiseau on Twitter.

“The EU is not for turning,” added Loiseau.