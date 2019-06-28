Johnson says he has not offered anyone a government job

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prince Charles chats to Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and Britain's Home Secretary Sajid Javid following the dedication service for the National Memorial to British Victims of Overseas Terrorism at the National Memorial Arboretum in Alrewas, Staffordshire on May 17, 2018. Paul Ellis/Pool via Reuters

EXETER, England (Reuters) - British prime ministerial candidate Boris Johnson said on Friday he has not offered anybody a job in any future government he might lead.

Former foreign minister Johnson is front-runner in the competition with current foreign minister Jeremy Hunt to be next leader of the Conservative Party and prime minister.

“I want to stress - nobody has been offered a job,” Johnson said at a hustings event in Exeter, southwest England, after a newspaper reported that he had offered the post of Chancellor of the Exchequer to Sajid Javid, the current home secretary.