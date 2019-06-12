Highlights: Boris Johnson says delay means defeat on Brexit

LONDON (Reuters) - Boris Johnson, the leading candidate to be Britain’s next prime minister, laid out his pitch to win the leadership race in the ruling Conservative Party on Wednesday.

Conservative Party leadership candidate Boris Johnson speaks during the launch of his campaign in London, Britain June 12, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Following are comments by Johnson at the launch of his campaign.

ON DELAYING BREXIT:

“We will simply not get a result if we give the impression that we want to go on kicking the can down the road and yet more delay...Delay means defeat, delay means ruin, kick the can again and we kick the bucket.”

“With every week and month that goes by in which we fail to deliver on our promise, I’m afraid we will further alienate not just our natural supporters, driving them into the arms of insurgent parties, but anyone who believes that politicians should deliver on their promises.”

ON NO-DEAL BREXIT

“Let me be clear: I am not aiming for a no-deal outcome. I don’t think that we will end up with any such thing, but it is only responsible to prepare vigorously and seriously for no-deal. Indeed it is astonishing that anyone could suggest dispensing with that vital tool in the negotiation.”

ON MOOD IN BRITAIN

“It is almost as if the commercial dynamism of the British people is insulating them from the crisis in our politics and yet we cannot ignore the morass of Westminster.”

“Around the country there is a feeling of disillusion and even despair at our ability to get things done. The longer it goes on, the worse the risk that there will be serious contamination and a real loss of confidence.”

ON THE UNION OF THE UNITED KINGDOM

“In everything that we do we will seek to strengthen the union of our four nations. That invincible quartet. The awesome foursome that makes up the UK. The world’s soft power, superpower. I have seen across the world in our armed forces, in our shared diplomacy, in our shared cultural impact, how we are so much more than the sum of our parts.”