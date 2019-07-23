France's Macron, EU's Von Der Leyen hope for constructive talks with Boris Johnson

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron and future head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen both congratulated Boris Johnson on becoming Britain’s next prime minister, and said they looked forward to constructive talks with him.

“First of all, congratulations to Boris Johnson for being nominated as Prime Minister. I’m looking forward to having a good working relationship with him,” von der Leyen told a joint news conference with Macron in Paris on Tuesday.

Her views were echoed by the French leader, who said he hoped to work “as soon as possible” with Johnson, not just on Brexit but also other international matters such as tensions with Iran.