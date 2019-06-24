May's office declines to comment on PM candidate Johnson row

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May arrives at Parliament in London, Britain June 18, 2019. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - A spokesman for British Prime Minister Theresa May declined to comment on Monday on an altercation between the leading candidate to replace her, Boris Johnson, and his girlfriend Carrie Symonds.

Early on Friday, police were called to Johnson’s home after neighbours heard a loud altercation between him and his girlfriend. Police said there was no cause for police action.

“I’ve not got any comment to make on that,” the spokesman told reporters, adding that the police had made a statement.